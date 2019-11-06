Truro & Falmouth Brexit Party Candidate Steps Down to Avoid Splitting Leave Vote

Paul Wood, the Brexit Party candidate in the Conservative marginal seat of Truro and Falmouth has emailed supporters to say he’s standing aside to avoid splitting Leave vote. Country before party…

November 6, 2019 at 7:43 pm

Quote of the Day

John Bercow finally makes his view on Brexit known.

“Brexit is the biggest mistake of this country after the war. I respect PM Johnson but Brexit doesn’t help us. It’s better to be part of the [EU] power bloc.”

What a surprise…

