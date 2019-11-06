Tom Watson Standing Down

Watson has just tweeted “After 35 years in full-time politics, I’ve decided to step down and will be campaigning to overcome the Tory-fuelled public health crisis. I’m as committed to Labour as ever. I will spend this election fighting for brilliant Labour candidates and a better future for our country.” Guido had heard rumours that he wants to become a media performer like Nigel Farage. Tom has a book on “Downsizing” coming out soon and the last couple of times Guido has seen him he has shared weight loss tips! Whatever his future, his fight against the far-left is over…

One thing is for sure, if Tom Watson thought Labour was about to become the party of government, Guido doubts he would be stepping down. He is a very astute analyst of political power.