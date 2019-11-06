Swinson’s Leaflet Attributes Her Own Quote to Guardian

Today’s Lib Dem leaflet lie comes from Jo Swinson herself, who has put out a generic leaflet across parts of the country that includes two quotes from the media:

The Lib Dem fightback is real – and it’s changing everything” Sky News, August 2019

Lib Dems winning and on the up after by-election victory” – The Guardian, August 2019

It didn’t take long for people to check these quotes out and notice the Guardian quote was, in fact, a quote from Jo Swinson herself, which the Guardian had reported.

The political equivalent of money laundering…

Quote of the Day

John Bercow finally makes his view on Brexit known.

“Brexit is the biggest mistake of this country after the war. I respect PM Johnson but Brexit doesn’t help us. It’s better to be part of the [EU] power bloc.”

What a surprise…

