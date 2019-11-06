Swinson’s Leaflet Attributes Her Own Quote to Guardian

Today’s Lib Dem leaflet lie comes from Jo Swinson herself, who has put out a generic leaflet across parts of the country that includes two quotes from the media:

“The Lib Dem fightback is real – and it’s changing everything” – Sky News, August 2019 “Lib Dems winning and on the up after by-election victory” – The Guardian, August 2019

It didn’t take long for people to check these quotes out and notice the Guardian quote was, in fact, a quote from Jo Swinson herself, which the Guardian had reported.

The political equivalent of money laundering…