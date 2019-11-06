Parliament is Dissolved

Parliament dissolved at 00:01 am this morning, meaning there are no longer any MPs; the ‘zombie parliament’ is finally dead. Unfortunately, MPs avoided being sacked on Guy Fawkes Night by two minutes…
Parliament dissolved at 00:01 am this morning, meaning there are no longer any MPs; the ‘zombie parliament’ is finally dead. Unfortunately, MPs avoided being sacked on Guy Fawkes Night by two minutes…
On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”
Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”
Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.