Parliament is Dissolved

Parliament dissolved at 00:01 am this morning, meaning there are no longer any MPs; the ‘zombie parliament’ is finally dead. Unfortunately, MPs avoided being sacked on Guy Fawkes Night by two minutes…

November 6, 2019 at 12:01 am

Quote of the Day

On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”

Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”

Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.

