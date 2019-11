Tory staffers were surprised yesterday to see an email from Stephen Kinnock’s office, inviting them to join the Community trade union who have just established a UK parliamentary branch. One staffer did reply pointing out it might be a hard sell…

Coincidentally, Community has not only given £189,400 to the Labour Party since 2017, but in that same period have given £20,500 to none other than… Stephen Kinnock. Ballsy move for the red prince to in effect ask Tory staffers to donate to himself…