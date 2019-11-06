Farage Heads to Workington as his Candidate Says he’s “Working Against an Achievable Brexit”

The fight for the ‘Workington Man’ vote is already set to be the key battleground for Boris’s route to a majority. With his tanks touring northern marginal seats this week, Farage is today also joining the fight for Workington’s pro-Brexit, disaffected Labour voters. You can’t say he isn’t Workington hard…

Solid support in Labour leave areas today. Next up, Workington! — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 5, 2019

Unfortunately for Farage, many Brexiteers disagree with his strategy; and whilst he has not yet announced any plans to defect, his Workington Candidate, Philip Walling, yesterday quote Tweeted a Katy Hopkins video; saying “I agree” to Hopkins’ argument Farage “is working against an achievable Brexit” and it’s time to “#BackBoris’.

Guido’s not sure whether Farage will be more annoyed at the deal disloyalty from Walling or the tacit endorsement of Hopkins…