Farage: Brexit Party Can’t Win This Election

Nigel Farage was more honest than Jo Swinson on the campaign trail in Workington this morning, telling the audience that his party was not going to win the election. Perhaps revealing why he isn’t standing…

“You know, I thought watching yesterday Jo Swinson stand up and say I could be the next Prime Minister, I mean it’s funny, I suppose, but it just had no credibility and the same goes for the Brexit party. We can’t win this election”

He went on to say that he wants the Brexit party to hold the balance of power in Parliament – a tough feat given shows the party won’t win any seats. They’re more likely to just hurt Tory chances in the seats Boris needs to gain a majority…

Three Brexit Party candidates had already stood down. Today, a fourth, Truro & Falmouth’s Paul Wood, has joined them standing aside and endorsing the Tory candidate as “sound”. The Tories’ campaign may not have got off to a great start, but it looks like the Brexit Party’s won’t even get off the starting line…