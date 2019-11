The first thing the Commons did after John Bercow’s speakership appointment in June 2009 was to agree that a humble address be presented to the Queen, asking for a peerage for the former speaker, Michael Martin. As is tradition…

This time around, however, no such humble address was called for with regards to John Bercow either on Monday or Tuesday night. Could it be that Bercow will become the first speaker in modern times to not receive ennoblement..?