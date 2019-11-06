Chris Williamson to Stand as Independent

Williamson has resigned from the Labour Party in the hope that he will be able to retain his Derby North seat as an independent. He won it back from the Tories in 2017 with a majority of 2,015. This move could help the Tories take it back again…

After almost 44 years of loyal service and commitment, it’s with a heavy heart that I’m resigning from the Labour Party.

I’ll be standing as an independent candidate for Derby North to fight for social justice, internationalism and socialist values. pic.twitter.com/rKmxpJrFSP

