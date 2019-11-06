Chris Williamson to Stand as Independent

Williamson has resigned from the Labour Party in the hope that he will be able to retain his Derby North seat as an independent. He won it back from the Tories in 2017 with a majority of 2,015. This move could help the Tories take it back again…

November 6, 2019 at 9:34 pm

Quote of the Day

John Bercow finally makes his view on Brexit known.

“Brexit is the biggest mistake of this country after the war. I respect PM Johnson but Brexit doesn’t help us. It’s better to be part of the [EU] power bloc.”

What a surprise…

