Chris Williamson Barred from Standing by Labour

The Labour Party have agreed Chris Williamson, Stephen Hepburn and Roger Godsiff have been dropped as candidates. We wait to see their ruling about Vaz…
The Labour Party have agreed Chris Williamson, Stephen Hepburn and Roger Godsiff have been dropped as candidates. We wait to see their ruling about Vaz…
John Bercow finally makes his view on Brexit known.
“Brexit is the biggest mistake of this country after the war. I respect PM Johnson but Brexit doesn’t help us. It’s better to be part of the [EU] power bloc.”
What a surprise…