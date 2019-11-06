Campaign Round-Up: 36 Days To Go

TORIES
- Campaign launch today, including Boris speech outside No. 10
- Rees-Mogg Grenfell Story drags on
- Alun Cairnes resignation
- Cleverly media appearance woes
- Topline(s):
- They didn’t want the election
- Imagine a Labour victory with 2 referendums next year
- Boris will get Brexit over the line
LABOUR
- Continued attacks on Mogg’s Grenfell comments
- Speech in Telford, sustained attacks on the PM
- Banned Chris Williamson from standing
- Topline(s)
- I will be a very different type of PM and leader
LIB DEM
- Unveiled battle bus
- Jo Swinson speech and campaigning in Finchley and Golders Green
- More accusations of misleading leaflets
- Topline(s)
- Lib Dems will not go into coalition with Labour or Tories
- Jo Swinson can be PM
BREXIT PARTY
- Speech in Workington
- Topline(s)
- Labour don’t represent the North
- Boris is offering a Remainer’s Brexit
Cut through
- Alun Cairns’s resignation
- Kay Burley empty chairing Cleverly
- Boris’s Downing Street Speech
Latest polls:
YouGov: CON: 36% (-2) LAB: 25% (-) LDEM 17% (+1) BREX: 11% (-)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
- No overall: 10/11 (10/11)
- Tories: 11/10 (Evens)
- Labour: 14/1 (14/1)
- Brexit Party: 150/1 (100/1)
- Lib Dems: 150/1 (150/1)