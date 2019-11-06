Campaign Round-Up: 36 Days To Go

TORIES

  • Campaign launch today, including Boris speech outside No. 10
  • Rees-Mogg Grenfell Story drags on
  • Alun Cairnes resignation
  • Cleverly media appearance woes
  • Topline(s):
    • They didn’t want the election
    • Imagine a Labour victory with 2 referendums next year
    • Boris will get Brexit over the line

LABOUR

  • Continued attacks on Mogg’s Grenfell comments
  • Speech in Telford, sustained attacks on the PM
  • Banned Chris Williamson from standing
  • Topline(s)
    • I will be a very different type of PM and leader

LIB DEM

  • Unveiled battle bus
  • Jo Swinson speech and campaigning in Finchley and Golders Green
  • More accusations of misleading leaflets
  • Topline(s)
    • Lib Dems will not go into coalition with Labour or Tories
    • Jo Swinson can be PM

BREXIT PARTY

  • Speech in Workington
  • Topline(s)
    • Labour don’t represent the North
    • Boris is offering a Remainer’s Brexit

Cut through

  • Alun Cairns’s resignation
  • Kay Burley empty chairing Cleverly
  • Boris’s Downing Street Speech

Latest polls:

YouGov: CON: 36% (-2) LAB: 25% (-) LDEM 17% (+1) BREX: 11% (-)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

  • No overall: 10/11 (10/11)
  • Tories: 11/10 (Evens)
  • Labour: 14/1 (14/1)
  • Brexit Party: 150/1 (100/1)
  • Lib Dems: 150/1 (150/1)
November 6, 2019 at 5:24 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

John Bercow finally makes his view on Brexit known.

“Brexit is the biggest mistake of this country after the war. I respect PM Johnson but Brexit doesn’t help us. It’s better to be part of the [EU] power bloc.”

What a surprise…

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.