Rebecca Long-Bailey’s Football Fantasy

Rebecca Long-Bailey – the sweetheart of McDonnell and other senior Labour figures lobbying for her to be the next Labour leader – has just put out this incredibly high production video on her Twitter account, along with her very own logo. Can’t fault the quality but it’s a brave time to launch the putsch…

At the start of the video, RLB says her mum claims she was “born to the sound of the roar of the Stretford end” – no doubt a lovely sentiment for a football fan. Unfortunately for Rebecca, she was born on the 22nd September 1979 – a day when Manchester United were playing an away game in Wolverhampton. Must have been difficult to hear the sound of the roar from a stadium 75 miles away…

People:
November 5, 2019 at 2:49 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”

Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”

Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.