Rebecca Long-Bailey’s Football Fantasy

Rebecca Long-Bailey – the sweetheart of McDonnell and other senior Labour figures lobbying for her to be the next Labour leader – has just put out this incredibly high production video on her Twitter account, along with her very own logo. Can’t fault the quality but it’s a brave time to launch the putsch…

At the start of the video, RLB says her mum claims she was “born to the sound of the roar of the Stretford end” – no doubt a lovely sentiment for a football fan. Unfortunately for Rebecca, she was born on the 22nd September 1979 – a day when Manchester United were playing an away game in Wolverhampton. Must have been difficult to hear the sound of the roar from a stadium 75 miles away…