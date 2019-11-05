Vladimir Putin Donates to Momentum after Giving to People’s Vote

Back in May Guido noticed Vladimir Putin could donate to the People’s Vote campaign from a foreign country, now the generous Russian leader is back and has just given to Momentum. Carole is yet again critising the Brexit Party for accepting foreign donations via PayPal, whilst others this week have been going after the government for supposedly blocking a report about Russian interference in our elections, so Guido decided it was the right time to donate to Momentum from his home in Ireland, as Vladimir Putin from the Kremlin.

When Momentum asked why Vlad donated, he said: “To undermine Western security, disarm the British nuclear deterrent and hasten the break up of NATO”. They accepted his £3…