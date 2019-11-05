MPs using Taxpayer-Funded Stationery in their Election Campaigns

One of the perks of being an MP is their taxpayer-funded stationery budget, which currently stands at £9,000 per year per member.

The rules set out by the House of Commons Standards Commissioner stating examples of misuse of stationery include purposes, “in connection with work for or at behest of a political party (including… supporting the return of any person to public office)”

Labour’s Sedgefield MP Phil Wilson sent constituents a letter helpfully reminding them that a general election is happening on the 12th December and that since being elected their MP in 2007 he has been able to “help thousands of people like yourself with individual cases.”

Labour’s Lloyd Russell-Moyle not only delivered electioneering letters to all his constituents, but filmed his campaign team (a group much bigger than could be passed off as his parliamentary office) stuffing the House of Commons Envelopes. A complaint has been made about Moyle…

We will highlight more as they get sent in…