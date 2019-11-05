Lib Dem Chelsea Candidate’s Geographical Confusion

Nicola Horlick is the Lib Dems’ questionable choice for their target of Chelsea and Fulham. Seemingly she doesn’t know the area particularly well as her leaflet was posted through the doors of hundreds of Battersea residents yesterday. Candidates do sometimes accidentally stray into other constituencies but it’s impressive to end up delivering leaflets to the wrong side of the river…

Perhaps it’s no surprise that on Any Questions Horlick said: “In London people are just so unfriendly.” She might want to get to know the people she wants to represent a little better…