Lib Dem Candidate Vying to Become Britain’s Funniest MP

The Lib Dem’s candidate in their target seat of North Cornwall fancies himself as a bit of a twitter comedian. Danny Chambers’ Twitter account is full to brim with a host of hilarious jokes, most of which haven’t received the attention they deserve. So Guido thought he would share Danny’s comedy with a wider audience…

Classic little-European Lib Dem mindset…

Guido isn’t sure Danny’s anti-vegan take will go down with his woke party…

The Lib Dems held the seat up until 2015. Maybe anti-woke Danny is what they need to win again in south-west Brexitland…

UPDATE: Sadly he’s started deleting – lucky we kept a record…

November 5, 2019 at 3:31 pm

