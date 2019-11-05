Lib Dem Candidate Vying to Become Britain’s Funniest MP

The Lib Dem’s candidate in their target seat of North Cornwall fancies himself as a bit of a twitter comedian. Danny Chambers’ Twitter account is full to brim with a host of hilarious jokes, most of which haven’t received the attention they deserve. So Guido thought he would share Danny’s comedy with a wider audience…

The Somali Olympic squad has apologised to officials after realising that shooting and sailing were separate events. — Danny Chambers 🔶️ (@DannyVet) July 29, 2012

Classic little-European Lib Dem mindset…

Mo Farah has definitely been taking drugs. I’ve just seen him on TV saying that Quorn is tasty. — Danny Chambers 🔶️ (@DannyVet) August 3, 2015

Guido isn’t sure Danny’s anti-vegan take will go down with his woke party…

I never give money to Big Issue sellers or Cancer Research collectors. I know they’ll just spend it on drugs. — Danny Chambers 🔶️ (@DannyVet) November 7, 2011

The Lib Dems held the seat up until 2015. Maybe anti-woke Danny is what they need to win again in south-west Brexitland…

UPDATE: Sadly he’s started deleting – lucky we kept a record…