Lib Dem Candidate Apologises for Lying Poll Tweets

The Lib Dem election campaign has always relied on misleading polls and bar charts, but the mainstream media have rarely cornered the party about their lies. This election campaign is all about change…

Today’s victim to fall foul is their candidate in Esther and Walton who has been forced to apologise for lying about polling back in July where she claimed polls showed her on track to beat Dominic Raab, by using a national poll and estimating what local voting might be from that poll.

Taken to task on the Today Programme this morning, Monica Harding said “absolutely I apologise, of course I would apologise. This is a purely a mistake and I think that’s the point, this is my mistake for being, if you like, a rookie in this kind of tweeting.”

An excuse that doesn’t stack up when you spot she’s been on Twitter for 9 years…