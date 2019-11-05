Lib Dem Candidate Apologises for Lying Poll Tweets

The Lib Dem election campaign has always relied on misleading polls and bar charts, but the mainstream media have rarely cornered the party about their lies. This election campaign is all about change…

Today’s victim to fall foul is their candidate in Esther and Walton who has been forced to apologise for lying about polling back in July where she claimed polls showed her on track to beat Dominic Raab, by using a national poll and estimating what local voting might be from that poll.

Taken to task on the Today Programme this morning, Monica Harding said “absolutely I apologise, of course I would apologise. This is a purely a mistake and I think that’s the point, this is my mistake for being, if you like, a rookie in this kind of tweeting.”

An excuse that doesn’t stack up when you spot she’s been on Twitter for 9 years…

Tags:
November 5, 2019 at 11:33 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”

Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”

Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.