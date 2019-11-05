Labour and Lib Dems Announce Musical Candidates

As the parties announce their candidates for the upcoming general election, Guido has been enjoying the musical numbers of Labour’s candidate for Old Bexley and Sidcup, Dave Tingle and the Lib Dems’s 18-year-old candidate for East Worthing and Shoreham Ashley Ridley. Tingle starred in a cringe worth viral video from Loughborough SU a few years ago, whilst Ridley appeared on BBC Radio Sussex earlier this year to rap about Brexit.

Tingle’s toe-curling video was so badly received the comments had to be disabled as some started to suggest that they had withdrawn their university applications because of it. Contemporaries of Tingle’s at his university tell Guido that his SU electoral record shouldn’t give his rival James Brokenshire anything to worry about – he didn’t exactly get the voters of Loughborough tingling with excitement.

Ridley on the other hand may want to come up with some new election literature and to improve on his rap lyrics: “The highs, the lows should bring us together, so let’s stop Brexit, this hectic Brexit mess. Less freedom for all of us, Brexit messed us up, so let’s stop Brexit. Hectic Brexit so let’s stop Brexit.” If these lads are the cream of the 2019 Labour and Lib Dem crop, they might be in treble…