Campaign Round-Up: 37 Days To Go

TORIES

  • Staying quiet; letting Lib Dems and Labour scrap it out
  • Rees-Mogg leads news with ‘insulting’ Grenfell comments.
  • Philip Hammond won’t stand
  • Topline(s):
    • Labour’s Brexit position is as clear as mud

LABOUR

  • Attacking Rees-Mogg’s Grenfell comments
  • Clarifying Brexit policy
  • A UK-US trade deal could cost NHS an extra £500 million a week
  • Topline(s)
    • Trump trade deal will lower food standards and cost NHS

LIB DEM

  • Stopping Brexit will generate £50 billion extra tax revenue over the next 5 years
  • Questioned over leaflet poll claims
  • Ruled out coalition with Labour or Tories
  • Topline(s)
    • Jo Swinson can be the next Prime Minister

BREXIT PARTY

  • Farage goes to on tour to Bolsover and Mansfield
  • Labour run by intellectuals, barely mentions Tories
  • Topline(s)
    • 5 million Labour leave supporters are there for the taking

Cut through

  • Jacob Rees-Mogg’s Grenfell gaffe
  • Jo Swinson made a speech

Latest polls:

YouGov London Voting Intention: LAB: 39% (+4) CON: 29% (+6) LDEM 19% (-2) BREX: 6% (-4) GRN: 5% (-2)

YouGov ‘Who Would Make the Best PM’ (Wales Only): Boris: 41% Corbyn: 26%

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

  • No overall: 10/11 (Evens)
  • Tories: Evens (5/6)
  • Labour: 14/1 (14/1)
  • Brexit Party: 100/1 (100/1)
  • Lib Dems: 150/1 (150/1)
Tags:
November 5, 2019 at 4:42 pm

Quote of the Day

On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”

Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”

Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.

