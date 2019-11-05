Campaign Round-Up: 37 Days To Go

TORIES
- Staying quiet; letting Lib Dems and Labour scrap it out
- Rees-Mogg leads news with ‘insulting’ Grenfell comments.
- Philip Hammond won’t stand
- Topline(s):
- Labour’s Brexit position is as clear as mud
LABOUR
- Attacking Rees-Mogg’s Grenfell comments
- Clarifying Brexit policy
- A UK-US trade deal could cost NHS an extra £500 million a week
- Topline(s)
- Trump trade deal will lower food standards and cost NHS
LIB DEM
- Stopping Brexit will generate £50 billion extra tax revenue over the next 5 years
- Questioned over leaflet poll claims
- Ruled out coalition with Labour or Tories
- Topline(s)
- Jo Swinson can be the next Prime Minister
BREXIT PARTY
- Farage goes to on tour to Bolsover and Mansfield
- Labour run by intellectuals, barely mentions Tories
- Topline(s)
- 5 million Labour leave supporters are there for the taking
Cut through
- Jacob Rees-Mogg’s Grenfell gaffe
- Jo Swinson made a speech
Latest polls:
YouGov London Voting Intention: LAB: 39% (+4) CON: 29% (+6) LDEM 19% (-2) BREX: 6% (-4) GRN: 5% (-2)
YouGov ‘Who Would Make the Best PM’ (Wales Only): Boris: 41% Corbyn: 26%
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
- No overall: 10/11 (Evens)
- Tories: Evens (5/6)
- Labour: 14/1 (14/1)
- Brexit Party: 100/1 (100/1)
- Lib Dems: 150/1 (150/1)