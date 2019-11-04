Woman Abused by Jared O’Mara’s Bouncers to Stand in Sheffield Hallam

A woman who Jared O’Mara watched get given a black eye by his own nightclub bouncers has announced she will stand as an independent candidate in Sheffield Hallam. The MP reportedly kicked away her coat before calling bouncers over and watching the abuse take place. O’Mara has not given a concrete commitment to standing down yet so she could be standing against him…

Liz Aspden – a local pub landlord – will be standing on a platform of women’s rights (after O’Mara treated her “with contempt”), local issues – including the infamous Sheffield tree row – and over the rock bottom representation the seat’s had to put up with since 2017.

Aspden is the second independent to announce their candidacy in Sheffield Hallam – after Jared’s own chief of staff who is under investigation by the police for fraudulent accounting in Jared’s office…