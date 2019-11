Channel 4 have received photographic evidence of what Guido confirmed on Friday – CCHQ have updated their clock to avoid embarrassment.

CCHQ clock update: clock has been reprogrammed to show how long it’s been since we should have left if Remain MPs hadn’t prevented us https://t.co/2SEVtIscpj pic.twitter.com/Yga8f1c4qP — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) November 1, 2019

Via Harriet Baldwin