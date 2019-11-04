Shailesh Vara Drops Out of Speakership Race

Shailesh Vara has dropped out the speakership election just hours before MPs are expected to start voting.

In a Tweet confirming the move, Vara said he didn’t want to split the vote and would be backing Lindsay Hoyle.

Following Vara’s pulling out, and Sir Henry Bellingham withdrawing on Friday, there are 7 candidates remaining on the ballot paper this afternoon:

  • Chris Bryant
  • Harriet Harman
  • Meg Hillier
  • Lindsay Hoyle
  • Eleanor Laing
  • Edward Leigh
  • Rosie Winterton

We should know by 8pm tonight…

November 4, 2019 at 10:21 am

