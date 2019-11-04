PCH Cordoned Off as White Powder Delivered to Swinson’s Office

Numerous sources are confirming to Guido that the police shutdown of Portcullis House’s 3rd floor was due to a suspicious package of white powder being delivered to the Lib Dem leader’s parliamentary office. Not the Monday morning any office worker would hope for…

According to one eye witness, five members of the Met were stopping staffers accessing the floor. Sounds like the incident has now been resolved…

UPDATE: A statement has been released by Swinson’s office:

“Staff immediately notified police who attended and have now assessed package as non-suspicious. We would like to thank parliamentary authorities & police for swift response.”

