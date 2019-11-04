Nick Timothy Seeking Tory Safe Seat

ConServativeHome are reporting Theresa May’s former Joint Chief-of-Staff is standing for the Tory candidacy in the safe seat of Meriden (a 19,198 majority). It already looks like he’s got a hand in writing the Tories’ cash-splashing manifesto…
ConServativeHome are reporting Theresa May’s former Joint Chief-of-Staff is standing for the Tory candidacy in the safe seat of Meriden (a 19,198 majority). It already looks like he’s got a hand in writing the Tories’ cash-splashing manifesto…
On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”
Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”
Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.