Mogg Suggests Bercow Will Be Given Peerage

Speaking on LBC’s Ring Rees Mogg, the Leader of the Commons struck a far more emollient tone than in recent weeks with regard to Bercow being given a peerage. Looks like the Tories are set to recommend that the Queen gives him one. The Tories haven’t even launched their campaign yet and they are U-Turning already…

November 4, 2019 at 11:05 am

Quote of the Day

On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”

Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”

Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.

