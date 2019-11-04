Lib Dems Called Out on Dodgy Bar Charts

As Guido reported last week, the Lib Dems launched their election campaign with a rake of their traditionally dodgy bar charts. The media seemed to have caught on, with Jo Swinson being skewered yesterday by Sophie Ridge, and Layla Moran taken to task on Today this morning. The Lib Dems are spinning here…

November 4, 2019 at 10:38 am

Quote of the Day

On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”

Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”

Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.

