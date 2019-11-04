Lib Dems Called Out on Dodgy Bar Charts

As Guido reported last week, the Lib Dems launched their election campaign with a rake of their traditionally dodgy bar charts. The media seemed to have caught on, with Jo Swinson being skewered yesterday by Sophie Ridge, and Layla Moran taken to task on Today this morning. The Lib Dems are spinning here…
Labour Candidate Will Celebrate Deaths of Blair, Netanyahu | JC
Why Boris needs a Brexit Alliance | ConWoman
EU’s Corrupt €60 Billion CAP | NY Times
Liam Payne on Boris and Jeremy | GQ
Corbyn’s Elite‑Bashing is Naked Populism | Matthew Goodwin
What Will Brexit Do To Belfast? | UnHerd
Taxing the Rich | John Redwood
Scarred but Sober, Boris Won’t Hide in the Loos | The Times
Carrie to Campaign for Young Tory Women Candidates | Mail
Jez Signs Paper Saying He Supports Terrorists | The Sun
Wooing Labour Heartlands With Socialism is Doomed | ConHome
Hammond to Set-Up Blue Momentum | Tim Shipman
Why Boris needs a Brexit Alliance | ConWoman
EU’s Corrupt €60 Billion CAP | NY Times
Liam Payne on Boris and Jeremy | GQ
Corbyn’s Elite‑Bashing is Naked Populism | Matthew Goodwin
What Will Brexit Do To Belfast? | UnHerd
Taxing the Rich | John Redwood
Scarred but Sober, Boris Won’t Hide in the Loos | The Times
Carrie to Campaign for Young Tory Women Candidates | Mail
Jez Signs Paper Saying He Supports Terrorists | The Sun
Wooing Labour Heartlands With Socialism is Doomed | ConHome
Hammond to Set-Up Blue Momentum | Tim Shipman