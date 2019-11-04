Liveblog: Speaker Election Results

Round 1
The results of the first ballot are as follows:
- Bryant 98
- Harman 72
- Hillier 10
- Hoyle 211
- Laing 113
- Leigh 12
- Winterton 46
Any candidate needs 282 votes to win.
Hillier and Leigh eliminated as they didn’t meet the 5% threshold (28 MPs). The remaining candidates have 10 minutes to inform Ken Clarke they don’t wish to proceed…
Round 2
No candidates voluntarily drop out ahead of round 2. MPs to start voting soon.
The results of the second ballot are as follows:
- Bryant 120 (+22)
- Harman 59 (-13)
- Hoyle: 244 (+33)
- Laing: 122 (+19)
- Winterton: 30 (-16)
Winterton knocked out. Will Harman pull out?…
UPDATE: Harman withdraws from the Speakership election
Round 3
The results of the third ballot are as follows:
- Bryant 169 (+49)
- Hoyle 267 (+23)
- Laing 127 (+5)
- 2 spoilt ballots
Laing knocked out, and Hoyle fails to meet the 50% threshold of 283. Onto round 4…