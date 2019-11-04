Liveblog: Speaker Election Results

Round 1

The results of the first ballot are as follows:

  • Bryant 98
  • Harman 72
  • Hillier 10
  • Hoyle 211
  • Laing 113
  • Leigh 12
  • Winterton 46

Any candidate needs 282 votes to win.

Hillier and Leigh eliminated as they didn’t meet the 5% threshold (28 MPs). The remaining candidates have 10 minutes to inform Ken Clarke they don’t wish to proceed…

Round 2

No candidates voluntarily drop out ahead of round 2. MPs to start voting soon.

The results of the second ballot are as follows:

  • Bryant 120 (+22)
  • Harman 59 (-13)
  • Hoyle: 244 (+33)
  • Laing: 122 (+19)
  • Winterton: 30 (-16)

Winterton knocked out. Will Harman pull out?…

UPDATE: Harman withdraws from the Speakership election

Round 3

The results of the third ballot are as follows:

  • Bryant 169 (+49)
  • Hoyle 267 (+23)
  • Laing 127 (+5)
  • 2 spoilt ballots

Laing knocked out, and Hoyle fails to meet the 50% threshold of 283. Onto round 4…

