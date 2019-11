Round 1

The results of the first ballot are as follows:

Bryant 98

Harman 72

Hillier 10

Hoyle 211

Laing 113

Leigh 12

Winterton 46

Any candidate needs 282 votes to win.

Hillier and Leigh eliminated as they didn’t meet the 5% threshold (28 MPs). The remaining candidates have 10 minutes to inform Ken Clarke they don’t wish to proceed…

Round 2

No candidates voluntarily drop out ahead of round 2. MPs to start voting soon.