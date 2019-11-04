Campaign Round-Up: 38 Days To Go

TORIES
- Quiet again. Campaign and manifesto launch on Wednesday.
- Welcomed Brexit Party defection
- Keeping candidate who said benefit claimants should be ‘put down’
- Topline(s):
- Labour lying about NHS
- Brexit Party threaten getting Brexit done
LABOUR
- Quiet day. Focussed on NHS.
- Topline(s)
- Tories threaten NHS
LIB DEM
- More questions about misleading leaflet bar charts and polls.
- Sky News propose Swinson/Boris/Corbyn debate
- Topline(s)
- Lib Dems could win hundreds of seats
- Party leaders should debate Jo Swinson
BREXIT PARTY
- Party candidates launch
- Leading eurosceptics criticising Farage’s claims about the deal
- Lost three PPCs – two over political disagreements
Cut through
- Speaker election.
Latest polls:
ICM: CON 38% (+3) LAB: 31% (+2) LDEM: 15% (-1) BREX: 9% (-2)
Panelbase: CON 40% (+4) LAB: 29% (+2) LDEM: 14% (-3) BREX: 9% (-2)
Survation: CON 34% (+2) LAB: 26% (+2) LDEM: 19% (-2) BREX: 12% (-1)
YouGov: CON: 36% (-) LAB: 21% (-2) LDEM: 18% (-) BREX: 13% (+1)
YouGov Wales poll: LAB: 29% (+4) CON: 28% (-1) BREX: 15% (+1) LDEM: 12% (-4) PC: 12 (-)
Suvation Portsmouth South poll: LDEM: 30% (+13) CON: 27% (-14) LAB: 24% (-17) BREX: 14% (+14)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
- No overall: 10/11 (Evens)
- Tories: 5/6 (Evens)
- Labour: 14/1 (16/1)
- Brexit Party: 100/1 (100/1)
- Lib Dems: 150/1 (66/1)