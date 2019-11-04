Bercow Launches New Speaking Career Before Replacement Even Elected

Bercow spent the final few weeks of his career doing a number of US media interviews, but shying away from external speaking events here at home. That’s all set to change now…

Today a co-conspirator received an email from JLA – the UK’s biggest conference and after-dinner speaker agency – advertising their newest client Mr John Bercow at 4.50pm. Just as MPs began voting on Bercow’s replacement…

Guido isn’t yet aware of the former speaker’s going rate, but according to JLA’s website, if he isn’t available similar replacements include Alastair Campbell, Guy Verhofstadt and Lord Adonis. You’ll certainly get the same Brexit speech…

November 4, 2019

Quote of the Day

On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”

Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”

Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.

