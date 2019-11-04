Ashworth Flails as Labour’s NHS Attack Comes Unstuck

Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth took to the Today Programme this morning to claims there has been ‘a huge increase in the number of cancelled operations’. The only problem is their own research shows that the number of operation cancellations is falling…

Labour’s Freedom of Information request actually shows that the number of cancelled operations fell by 3 per cent this year – from 81,565 in 2017/18 to 78,981 in 2018/19, accounting for 1% of all operations. Labour’s attempted NHS attacks have really not been going down well…