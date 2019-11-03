Farage not Standing

Nigel Farage has told Marr he won’t stand in the upcoming general election. Perhaps he is looking at recent polling…
Professor John Curtice makes a prediction on LBC…
“I will make a prediction. There are going to be a record number of non-Conservative and non-Labour MPs as a result of this election. That makes it difficult for the Tories and Labour to win an overall majority.”