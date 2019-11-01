Soames Bemoans the Coarsening of Politics

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura K, Nicholas Soames bemoaned the coarsening of politics in recent years, saying the Commons has “become a rougher, coarser place… it’s got very unpleasant”.

“It’s become a rougher, coarser place… it’s got very unpleasant” Sir Nicholas Soames tells @BBCLauraK his grandfather, Winston Churchill, would be “deeply perplexed” by the state of British politics, as he leaves Westminster after 37 years as a Tory MPhttps://t.co/6E440eWA6S pic.twitter.com/rbew8pE3Pc — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 31, 2019

That would be the same Nicholas Soames who during his years as an MP has:

Called Nigel Farage a “twat”

Blasted Tory MP Adam Afriyie as a “chateau bottled nuclear-powered c*nt” who is “totally f*cking disloyal, a f*cking disgrace to your party, your fellow MPs, your Prime Minister and your country”

Started woofing at a female SNP MP in the House of Commons Chamber

Shouted “Boy! Boy! Sit down boy” when then-short haired junior minister Yvette Cooper started speaking in the Commons

Told James Cleverly to “F*ck off you c*nt”

Was accused by six female MPs of being “the most prolific source of vulgar and sexist comments in the House of Commons.”

Would often ask working-class John Prescott, “Mine’s a gin and tonic, Giovanni, and would you ask my friend what he’s having?“

Guido reckons civility in politics will only go up when Soames starts enjoying his retirement…