Soames Bemoans the Coarsening of Politics

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura K, Nicholas Soames bemoaned the coarsening of politics in recent years, saying the Commons has “become a rougher, coarser place… it’s got very unpleasant”. 

That would be the same Nicholas Soames who during his years as an MP has:

  • Called Nigel Farage a “twat”
  • Blasted Tory MP Adam Afriyie as a “chateau bottled nuclear-powered c*nt” who is “totally f*cking disloyal, a f*cking disgrace to your party, your fellow MPs, your Prime Minister and your country”
  • Started woofing at a female SNP MP in the House of Commons Chamber
  • ShoutedBoy! Boy! Sit down boy” when then-short haired junior minister Yvette Cooper started speaking in the Commons
  • Told James Cleverly to “F*ck off you c*nt”
  • Was accused by six female MPs of being “the most prolific source of vulgar and sexist comments in the House of Commons.”
  • Would often ask working-class John Prescott, “Mine’s a gin and tonic, Giovanni, and would you ask my friend what he’s having?

Guido reckons civility in politics will only go up when Soames starts enjoying his retirement…

November 1, 2019

