Sandbach’s Company in Receipt of Huge EU Payments

Political titan Antoinette Sandbach uses her maiden name in public life, choosing not to use her married name – Antoinette Sherratt. There’s nothing unusual in this, bar the fact she continues to use her maiden name in her capacity as company director of Hafodunos Farms Ltd.

Hafodunos Farms Ltd received £23,588.02 in EU subsidies for 2017, and £25,173.29 in EU subsidies for 2018, through the Common Agricultural Policy. Both payments would’ve given Sandbach a six-figure income from the taxpayer…

Feathering her big nest even more will be the £27,000 payout she will receive if she loses her seat. If she had just resigned without contesting, she would have left with no payout…

People:
November 1, 2019 at 4:01 pm

Euro News



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

John Mann says any Labour MPs with a leave voting constituency must back Boris Johnson’s deal, and

“I won’t be stabbing my constituents in the back by allowing a second referendum”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Crowdfund Libertarian Music Video Crowdfund Libertarian Music Video