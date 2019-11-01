Question Time Teen Takes Down Labour and Lib Dems

Last night this teenager too young to vote in the EU referendum spoke for the nation, taking on Labour and the Lib Dems for failing to deliver the Brexit result. Cummings would be proud… 

Tags: , ,
November 1, 2019 at 8:10 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”

Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”

Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.