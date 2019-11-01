Little Britain Does Brexit

Last night on what should have been Brexit Day, Radio 4 carried a special edition of TV’s Little Britain, with a Brexit twist. The half-hour comedy show had Guido chuckling. You can listen to it here…
On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”
Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”
Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.