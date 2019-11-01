Corbyn Receives Celebrity Pedo Endorsement

Celebrity endorsements can be a great way for a party to get their message through to the public. Labour has come straight out of the woodwork with their first millionaire backer- from a convicted pop star paedophile…

Taking to Twitter, former musical mogul, Jonathan King – who was imprisoned for seven years in 2001 for molesting schoolboys – wrote: When asked by a paper whether King believed he had anything to apologise for, he replied, “The only apology I have is to say that I was good at seduction. I was good at making myself seem attractive when I wasn’t very attractive at all”, which is exactly what Corbyn will be hoping to achieve during the election…