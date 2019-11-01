Campaign Round-Up: 41 Days to Go

TORIES

  • Another quiet day. Tory discourse revolved around reaction to Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party launch speech.
  • Topline(s):
    • A vote for Farage will split the vote and let in Remainers – it will sabotage Brexit.

LABOUR

  • Headlines this morning all carried yesterday’s launch through to the public.
  • Pushed social media from yesterday’s Milton Keynes visit. Policy push on rail renationalisation and community revitalisation.
  • Topline(s):
    • (Cont.) Boris will sell the NHS to Trump.

LIB DEM

  • Antoinette Sandbach defects and Stephen Lloyd rejoins, taking Lib Dem MP numbers up to 21.
  • Online attack ads criticising Corbyn more than Boris.
  • Topline(s):
    • The Labour Party are pursuing their own Brexit deal which will damage the country.

BREXIT PARTY

  • Press launch.
  • Farage offered Tories a pact with a negotiation deadline as October 14th.
  • CCHQ’s rebuffed the attempt, however, some hardline Tories would like behind-the-scenes negotiations to go ahead.
  • Slogan: Change Politics For Good”

Cut through

  • Farage asks Boris for pact.

Latest polls:

PanelbaseCON: 40% (+4) LAB: 29% (+2) LDEM 14% (-3) BREX: 9% (-2)

PaddyPower Majority Odds:

  • Tories: 5/6
  • No overall: 10/11
  • Labour: 14/1
  • Lib Dems: 66/1
November 1, 2019

Quote of the Day

On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”

Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”

Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.

