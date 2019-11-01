Campaign Round-Up: 41 Days to Go

TORIES
- Another quiet day. Tory discourse revolved around reaction to Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party launch speech.
- Topline(s):
- A vote for Farage will split the vote and let in Remainers – it will sabotage Brexit.
LABOUR
- Headlines this morning all carried yesterday’s launch through to the public.
- Pushed social media from yesterday’s Milton Keynes visit. Policy push on rail renationalisation and community revitalisation.
- Topline(s):
- (Cont.) Boris will sell the NHS to Trump.
LIB DEM
- Antoinette Sandbach defects and Stephen Lloyd rejoins, taking Lib Dem MP numbers up to 21.
- Online attack ads criticising Corbyn more than Boris.
- Topline(s):
- The Labour Party are pursuing their own Brexit deal which will damage the country.
BREXIT PARTY
- Press launch.
- Farage offered Tories a pact with a negotiation deadline as October 14th.
- CCHQ’s rebuffed the attempt, however, some hardline Tories would like behind-the-scenes negotiations to go ahead.
- Slogan: “Change Politics For Good”
Cut through
- Farage asks Boris for pact.
Latest polls:
Panelbase: CON: 40% (+4) LAB: 29% (+2) LDEM 14% (-3) BREX: 9% (-2)
PaddyPower Majority Odds:
- Tories: 5/6
- No overall: 10/11
- Labour: 14/1
- Lib Dems: 66/1