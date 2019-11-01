Angela Smith Boasts of Impending Election Defeat

Former-Labour MP, turned-TIG, turned-Change UK, turned-‘the Independents’, turned-Lib Dem MP, Angela Smith is carpetbagging from Yorkshire to Graham Brady’s Manchester seat, where the Lib Dems finished over 20,000 votes shy of the Tories in 2017. She’s really relying on tactical voting to win…

Smith has just proudly posted on Twitter that if remainers vote tactically, the Lib Dems can win Altringham and Sale West.

Except the photo clearly shows that even in this best-case scenario, the Lib Dems will still lose to the Tories. You too can persuade yourself the Lib Dems will win (if you just take blue to be a funny tinge of yellow)…

November 1, 2019 at 4:19 pm

