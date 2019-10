World Exclusive: President @realDonaldTrump told @Nigel_Farage, Corbyn “would be so bad for your country, he’d take you into such bad places” #TrumpOnLBC pic.twitter.com/bbECEYbYSC — LBC (@LBC) October 31, 2019

Impressive get for Nigel and LBC. The Brexit Party leader has an exclusive 30-minute interview with the US president tonight at 6:00 pm. Surely worth a listen…