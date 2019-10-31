[POLL] Tories Return to 2017 Vote Share

The first polls of the election campaign are now coming in thick and fast – and they make positive reading for the

A new Ipsos MORI poll for the Evening Standard today shows the Tories rocketing up to 8% to 41% – where they were in the 2017 election. Unlike the 2017 election, however, the Labour party are languishing on 24% – where they have been since June.

The gut-punch for Corbyn will come from reading that a majority of Labour voters are dissatisfied with his leadership (46% vs 49%), whereas 80% of Tory voters are satisfied with Boris. Developing (for the next 40 days)…