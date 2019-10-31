Lib Dems Launch Election Campaign with Spectacularly Dodgy Bar Chart

As the general election campaign kicks off the Lib Dems have released another infamous bar chart, this time appearing to claim the party is just 6 points behind Jacob Rees-Mogg in his Somerset constituency. Eagled eyed readers will read the small print:

“Survation polled 405 respondents aged 18+ living in NE Somerset with the question: “Imagine that the result in your constituency was expected to be very close between the Conservative and Liberal Democrat candidate, and none of the other parties were competitive. In this scenario, which party would you vote for?” Fieldwork: 16th-18th Oct. Others 6%, Don’t know 8%, Refused 2%”

Even by Lib Dem standards, presenting a hypothetical scenario as if it’s a serious constituency poll is beyond dodgy. Sadly for the Lib Dems, even when asking about a hypothetically extraordinarily close race, they can’t unseat Mogg…