Labour Steals Trump Election Slogan

Jeremy Corbyn’s new election slogan doesn’t seem to be all that original. The anti-elite spreader of fake news who is mired in allegations of racism held a campaign launch in Battersea today is plastered with the phrase “It’s time for real change”. The only problem is he looks to have borrowed it from Donald Trump…

We’re kick-starting our campaign for real change today with Jeremy Corbyn in Battersea at 11. Tune in to our live stream and don’t miss out. Head here 👉https://t.co/gxnGiKArMe pic.twitter.com/a32QDAG1rP — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) October 31, 2019



Trump’s 2016 campaign used the phrase many times to blast the media and corrupt elites. Sound familiar? Â

Corbyn appears to have already done his own trade deal with the US President…