Labour Steals Trump Election Slogan

Jeremy Corbyn’s new election slogan doesn’t seem to be all that original. The anti-elite spreader of fake news who is mired in allegations of racism held a campaign launch in Battersea today is plastered with the phrase “It’s time for real change”. The only problem is he looks to have borrowed it from Donald Trump…

We’re kick-starting our campaign for real change today with Jeremy Corbyn in Battersea at 11. Tune in to our live stream and don’t miss out. Head here 👉https://t.co/gxnGiKArMe pic.twitter.com/a32QDAG1rP — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) October 31, 2019



Trump’s 2016 campaign used the phrase many times to blast the media and corrupt elites. Sound familiar?

Corbyn appears to have already done his own trade deal with the US President…