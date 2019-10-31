Labour Steals Trump Election Slogan

Jeremy Corbyn’s new election slogan doesn’t seem to be all that original. The anti-elite spreader of fake news who is mired in allegations of racism held a campaign launch in Battersea today is plastered with the phrase “It’s time for real change”. The only problem is he looks to have borrowed it from Donald Trump…


Trump’s 2016 campaign used the phrase many times to blast the media and corrupt elites. Sound familiar?  

Corbyn appears to have already done his own trade deal with the US President…

October 31, 2019 at 1:15 pm

