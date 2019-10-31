Jess Phillips Admits Vampiric Preferences

Parliament’s second-biggest narcissist, Jess Phillips, appeared on a comedy food podcast this week (because of course she did). The Birmingham MP, amongst several odd revelations – including eating breakfast for dinner and chips for breakfast – told listeners she enjoys the taste of blood. And people say Jess Phillips is an ‘everywoman’ MP…

In keeping with the Halloween spirit, Phillips also hypothesises that black pudding made with human blood would taste as good as pigs blood, and wouldn’t mind a member of the Government contributing to such a stomach-churning dish. Guido wonders whether Strangers’ Dining Room would take such a request…