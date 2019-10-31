Corbyn to Visit Constituency He Condemned in 2011

Jeremy Corbyn is in Milton Keynes today, where both Tory-held seats saw their majorities slashed in the last election. Guido keenly anticipates whether Corbyn will attempt the same messaging as one of his previous Milton Keynes speeches…
