Campaign Round-Up: 42 Days to Go

LABOUR

  • Defensive campaign launch in Labour-held Battersea. Dominated the headlines today.
  • Slogan: “It’s time for real change
  • Topline(s):
    • For people, not billionaires.
    • Boris will sell off our NHS.

TORIES

  • Quiet. Boris visited a hospital in Cambridge.
  • Slogan: “Get Brexit Done”
  • Topline(s):
    • Back Boris for more NHS funding.

LIB DEM

  • Digital poster launch.
  • Slogan: “Stop Brexit and build a brighter future”
  • Topline(s):
    • Lib Dems will stop Brexit.
    • Jo Swinson could become Prime Minister.

BREXIT PARTY

  • Launching tomorrow…

Cut through

  • Corbyn launches campaign, wants to take on the elite.

Latest polls:

Ipsos MORI: CON: 41% (+8) LAB: 24% (-) LDEM: 20% (-3) BREX: 7% (-3)
YouGov: CON: 36% (-) LAB: 21% (-2) LDEM: 18% (-) BREX: 13% (+1)
Survation: CON: 34% (+2) LAB: 26% (+2) LDEM: 19% (-2) BREX: 12% (-1)

PaddyPower Majority Odds:

  • Tories: 5/6
  • No overall: Evens
  • Labour: 16/1
  • Lib Dems: 66/1
October 31, 2019 at 5:25 pm

Quote of the Day

On Sky, Matt Hanock says new cancer treatments are being rolled out “from Barnsley to Bassetlaw; from Wigan to Warrington.”

Kay Burley: “That’s not very far, you know.”

Hancock: “It’s also happening in Cornwall”.

